Sing-along brunch clubs in Brighton
A series of fun, themed bottomless brunches will take place at a seafront venue throughout the autumn.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:12 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 5:12 pm
The Brunch Club will take over proceedings at Pier Nine on Grand Junction Road every Sunday (until December 12) from 12pm to 3pm with 60 minutes of bottomless drinks and a meal.
All events feature entertainment catered to the brunch theme, which include Abba, Queen, 80s and 90s music, Disney, and Queen.
The bottomless ravers can chose from an English breakfast, or veggie or vegan equivalents, and drinks include Sex On The Beach, Gin Fizz, Pravha Lager and selected soft drinks.
Ticket prices range from £32.50-£35 per person. Go to www.thebrunchclub.co.uk