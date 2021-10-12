The Nyetimber tasting flight takes place on October 14

On Thursday evening (October 14) guests are invited to enjoy three Nyetimber English Sparkling Wines, while ascending to 450 feet in the air during a special one-hour long extended flight.

Onboard the British Airways i360 Pod, Zoë Dearsley, a Nyetimber brand ambassador, will guide ticket holders through three of the company's award-winning cuvées, all full-sized 125ml glases.

Kicking off the trio of wines will be Nyetimber’s flagship pour, Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage. This will be followed by Nyetimber Blanc de Blancs 2014, a newly launched vintage. Finally, wrapping things off on a sweeter note is Nyetimber’s Cuvee Chérie, the first demi-sec to be released from an English Sparkling Wine producer.

Nyetimber sparking wine is served onboard in the i360

Tickets are priced at £45 or £40 for Resident members or annual pass holders. The flight will take off at 7pm and land at 8pm. Guests are asked to arrive 20 minutes before the flight where the boarding bar will be open, also serving Nyetimber English Sparkling Wine.