Take a tasty trip on Brighton's i360 and sample local gin and chocolate
Brighton’s i360 is hosting another new event – this time a Brighton Gin and chocolate tasting flight.
Starting at 6.30pm next Thursday, November 25, those onboard will hear about two local businesses, Brighton Gin and the Brighton Cacao Company.
During the extended 45-minute flight, there will be plenty of drinks, including Brighton Gin’s Pavilion strength gin, Seaside Navy strength gin, a Brighton Gin and tonic and a Brighton Gin cocktail.
To accompany these drinks, there will be samples of Brighton Cacao Co chocolate, including specially made Brighton Gin chocolate truffles. Tickets are £40 or £34 for resident members or annual pass holders. Book at britishairwaysi360.com