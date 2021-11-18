Take a tasty trip on Brighton's i360 and sample local gin and chocolate

The special flight will include samples from Brighton Gin and the Brighton Cacao Company

Brighton’s i360 is hosting another new event – this time a Brighton Gin and chocolate tasting flight.

Starting at 6.30pm next Thursday, November 25, those onboard will hear about two local businesses, Brighton Gin and the Brighton Cacao Company.

During the extended 45-minute flight, there will be plenty of drinks, including Brighton Gin’s Pavilion strength gin, Seaside Navy strength gin, a Brighton Gin and tonic and a Brighton Gin cocktail.