Tapas Revolution to host a beach tennis tournament next month

Tapas Revolution which opened up a new restaurant on North Street last month, has teamed up with Beach Tennis UK to host the 2021 Tapas Revolution Brighton Beach Tennis Tournament from 12-7pm at Brighton Beach Tennis Courts on Kings Road

Beach Tennis is a cross between tennis, volleyball and badminton, and is suitable for most abilities and ages. All equipment will be provided. After the tournament, players will head over to the Sailing Club for some paella and tapas, Tickets are £5.50 to £7.50 at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/beach-tennis-padel-tournament-tickets-163178197381