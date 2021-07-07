The Prince’s Treasure - a stunning new display at the Royal Pavilion
Brighton’s Royal Pavilion has reopened after a filming project and there’s still time to see the stunning display A Prince’s Treasure.
Spectacular items of decorative art and furniture owned by King George IV are on show for the first time in 170 years. The items lent by Her Majesty The Queen from the Royal Collection include majestic 15-foot-high porcelain pagodas and exquisite Chinese nodding figurines. The Royal Collection loan has been returned to the Royal Pavilion while building work is being carried out at Buckingham Palace.
Many of the ornaments and works of art were removed to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle by Queen Victoria in 1847 when it was thought that the Royal Pavilion might be demolished.