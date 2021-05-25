Vegan market comes to Brighton this weekend

VDogs

Brighton Vegan Market, from Vegan Events UK, takes place from 10:30am to 4:30pm.

The event features a variety of stalls, including world food caterers, food and drink, skincare, crafts, gifts, charities and not-for profit organisations.

Entry is £5 on the day on the door (under 16s free) or £15 for VIP tickets in advance to include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers.

The Greek Vegan Deli

All profits from the event are donated to Miracle’s Mission animal welfare charity.

Exhibitors include Brighton caterers Greek Vegan Deli;

, Brighton’s Koji Kins original triple fermented koji sauces; Worthing’s The Vegan Bakery, East Sussex’s Hugletts Wood Farm Animal Sanctuary, Sussex Animal Save, and German-style vegan sausage specialists Vdogs.

To find out more visit www.veganeventsuk.co.uk/