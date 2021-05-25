Vegan market comes to Brighton this weekend
A vegan market will be held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel on Saturday (May 29).
Brighton Vegan Market, from Vegan Events UK, takes place from 10:30am to 4:30pm.
The event features a variety of stalls, including world food caterers, food and drink, skincare, crafts, gifts, charities and not-for profit organisations.
Entry is £5 on the day on the door (under 16s free) or £15 for VIP tickets in advance to include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers.
All profits from the event are donated to Miracle’s Mission animal welfare charity.
Exhibitors include Brighton caterers Greek Vegan Deli;
, Brighton’s Koji Kins original triple fermented koji sauces; Worthing’s The Vegan Bakery, East Sussex’s Hugletts Wood Farm Animal Sanctuary, Sussex Animal Save, and German-style vegan sausage specialists Vdogs.
To find out more visit www.veganeventsuk.co.uk/