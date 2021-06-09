People will be able to watch the summer solstice sun rise over the sea from 138 metres high in the sky.

The special flight will take place on Monday, June 21st, from 4.30 am to 5.15am and is described as 'a unique chance to watch the sun rise over the sea on the longest day of the year, from 138 metres high in the sky'.

Tickets cost £30 or £27 for resident members or annual pass holders. The flight includes a hot drink but the bar is also open. People must arrive 20 minutes before the flight.

To book, visit: Summer solstice sunrise flight