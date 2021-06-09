Chance to capture the solstice sunrise from Brighton's i360 tower
Brighton's i360 is opening extra early for people keen to get a good view of the summer solstice sunrise later this month.
The special flight will take place on Monday, June 21st, from 4.30 am to 5.15am and is described as 'a unique chance to watch the sun rise over the sea on the longest day of the year, from 138 metres high in the sky'.
Tickets cost £30 or £27 for resident members or annual pass holders. The flight includes a hot drink but the bar is also open. People must arrive 20 minutes before the flight.
To book, visit: Summer solstice sunrise flight
