Confirmed Covid-19 cases drop again in Brighton and Hove but 'our rates remain high' warns director of public health

Brighton and Hove City Council has confirmed the latest Covid-19 figures. In the seven days up to November 5 (based on data published on November 10) we had 899 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.

This is down 23 per cent on the previous seven days and equivalent to a weekly rate of 308.2 per 100,000 residents.

The rate is lower than the South East which was 379.2 per 100,000 and lower than the rate for England, which was 356.1 per 100,000.

The Brighton vaccination centre is offering first, second and booster doses

Alistair Hill, director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “It’s good to see another decrease in our overall cases this week but our rates remain high, especially in school age children.

“To stop our case rate rising, it’s important we all keep looking for signs of Covid and make sure anyone with symptoms tests and isolates."

What is Covid and what's a cold?

Mr Hill added: “With Covid now circulating alongside flu and winter colds it can be difficult to tell what’s Covid and what’s a cold. Although Covid symptoms are not the same for everyone, the main ones continue to be a high temperature, a loss of or change to your sense of taste or smell, and a new or continuous cough.

“These are often accompanied by other less common symptoms such as a headache, sickness, muscle pain, sore throat or runny nose that can easily be confused with a cold or flu.

“If you spot any of the main Covid symptoms, even mild, you should book a PCR test as soon as possible and stay at home until you get the result. And if friends, family or colleagues mention feeling unwell, please remind them to get a test.

“If you don’t feel well but it turns out not to be Covid, it’s still best to have stayed at home to prevent spreading infections to others.”

Vaccines and booster jabs available in Brighton and Hove.

The Covid boosters are available for people aged 50 and over, health and social care workers and those with underlying health conditions where it's been 182 days (6 months and 1 week) since your secnod jab. Walk-in vaccination sessions are available but many are currently busy so it’s best to book an appointment in advance to avoid a long wait.

Flu vaccines are available now and free for many people. Flu vaccine - NHS (www.nhs.uk)Other advice from the council urges people to wear a face covering in crowded or enclosed places and meet outside where possible, or let fresh air in.

Everyone aged 11 and over should take twice-weekly lateral flow tests and report all results. If you test positive you must self-isolate and order a PCR test.

To order a free test pack online to be delivered to you at home visit Order coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid lateral flow tests - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)People can also pick packs up from Brighton's Jubilee Library or Hove Town Hall or from some pharmacies if you register first.

The council and NHS urge people to get a PCR test if you have any symptoms, even mild, or if you test positive from a lateral flow test. Then stay at home and isolate for 10 days if you test positive.