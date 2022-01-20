Latest Covid-19 figures for Brighton and Hove

The number of confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Brighton and Hove has dropped by 38 per cent.

New figures released by Brighton and Hove Council show that in the seven days up to 14 January there were 2594 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.

This is down 38 per cent on the previous seven days.

Coronavirus

The weekly rate is still higher than the South East but lower than the rate for England, which was 986.2 per 100,000

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council said: “Cases in the city continue to move in the right direction, but the level of Covid infection in the community remains high. National data shows that one in twenty people in the South East had Covid last week, so high levels of caution are still needed.

“It’s important to remember that the government’s announcement of the lifting the Plan B measures is not a complete end to guidance. Guidance continues to be in place to limit transmission, protect our health and manage the pressure on our NHS and social care services.

“This means we need to keep doing what we can to keep each other safe. Please keep testing (and self-isolate following a positive result), wearing face coverings in crowded and enclosed places, opening windows, washing your hands and getting your vaccinations.