Latest figures for Covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove

The number of confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Brighton and Hove has risen by 18.7 per cent.

In the seven days up to 28 January (based on data published on February 2)there were 3,558 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the city, which is higher than the national rate but lower than the regional rate.

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council said: “Numbers of positive cases are still high in the city, so we need to keep taking action to manage the risk to ourselves and others.

Covid 19 vaccination

“We know that vaccinations are making a real difference in preventing serious illness or hospitalisation, so if you are due a Covid vaccine please get it.

“Testing and isolating is still crucial to finding infections and stopping the spread. Please make sure you have lateral flow tests at home to use and self-isolate if you test positive or have symptoms.

“We should continue to reduce our risk in situations where the risk of catching or passing on Covid is higher in crowded and enclosed spaces, where there are more people who might be infectious and limited fresh air.

“Please keep wearing face coverings, giving people space, opening windows and washing your hands.

“This is also a really uncertain time for some people. With the removal of restrictions in many places, people are feeling nervous about being out.

“Following the guidance is not just about being safe yourself, but also about helping others to feel safe.”