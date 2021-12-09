Brighton and Hove revealed as the UK city closest to becoming Net Zero

Brighton and Hove has been revealed as the UK city closest to becoming carbon neutral, according to a national customer service company.

Findings by alldayPA, show the city’s is the area which emits the lowest amount of carbon emissions per capita at 2.8 tonnes of co2.

Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “We’re pleased that our work across all our services to reduce emissions and support the city to become carbon neutral by 2030 has been recognised in this way.

Cllr Mac Cafferty also hopes the Food Strategy Action Plan, made in partnership with the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership, will support the development of sustainable food systems and food use rather than food waste.

“There’s a lot more to be done locally and nationally. But we believe it’s clear that we’re taking tangible steps in the right direction.”

In 2019, the city council erected 400 solar panels on council housing, which they said avoided 145 tonnes of CO2 being emitted.

A further 1,000 solar PV systems are planned to be installed on council homes by 2023.

There are also plans for the ‘rain-scaping’ of parks and gardens in the city, helping to reduce run-off from heavy rainfall to create wildlife areas and enhance green spaces.

The council have also said establishing the RevaluElectricals doorstep collection service with Tech-Takeback – where people can have their old tech or electricals collected from home – has been crucial in reducing co2 emissions.

Through the service, 25 tonnes of electricals have been collected, meaning almost 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been saved by the scheme.

AlldayPA findings also revealed there has been a spike in Google search volumes (by 87.40 per cent) for electric cars in Brighton.

Electric vehicle charging points have been installed across the city, including 200 residential lamp post chargers, six public rapid chargers, and 12 rapid taxi chargers.

The lamp post chargers are expected to save around 184 tonnes of CO2 emissions.