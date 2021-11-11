Armistice Day: Brighton pays respects at War Memorial service
The service took place at The War Memorial and Remembrance Gardens in Old Steine
Brighton and Hove residents paid their respects to fallen armed service members, at the Armistice Day service this morning.
At 10:45am, the Mayor of Brighton and Hove Alan Robins, Reverend Martin Poole and Father Jim Horton led the service with prayers
A bugle, played by a member of the Salvation Army, began the traditional two minute silence at 11am.
As well as the dozens of people in attendance, representatives of the police and local councillors were present at the event.
The 11'th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11'th month marks the exact time in 1918, during the First World War, that fighting came to an end and peaceful negotiations between both sides began.
Every year since, Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday services have been held in this country to pay respects to those killed in combat.
There will be Remembrance services this Sunday in Brighton, Hove, Portslade and Rottingdean. For more information click here
