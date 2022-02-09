The Covid-19 local testing site at Preston Park in Brighton is being relocated to The Level this week.

Brighton and Hove City Council said once operational, the relocated site at The Level will offer the same testing capacity and facilities, and similar accessibility as the current site at Preston Park. During the relocation period, bookings will be suspended at the site for two days, Thursday and Friday (February 10 and 11).

A council spokesman said: "The local testing site at Preston Park has been an important Covid testing site for the city since December 2020.

The test site at Preston Park will close this week

"Twelve months of continuous operation at the current site at Preston Park has led to some ground damage. The relocation will allow land repair work to take place at Preston Park and for the ground to recover in time for summer events including Pride."

The council said it had worked closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to consider suitable alternative sites and a site on the west triangle of The Level has been chosen. This will allow the remainder of the area to continue to be used as public open space and for events.

The spokesman added: "There is a continued need for testing in the city and the new site at The Level will allow us to offer the same testing capacity and facilities, with similar accessibility as the current site at Preston Park. The site will be self-contained within a fenced boundary and have 24-hour security provided by UKHSA.

"As with Preston Park the site is designed as a walk-up facility for people who have booked an appointment. It’s in a central location in the city with limited parking but is easily accessible on foot and has good cycle provision."

The Covid-19 testing site at East Brighton Park remains available, the spokesman confirmed. A testing site which was based on a disused school site at the junction of Mile Oak Road and High Street in Portslade, closed in June 2021.

The spokesman added: “PCR testing locations in the city vary depending on the need.

“In addition to the local testing site at East Brighton Park – and the new site at The Level once it has been relocated from Preston Park – there are currently mobile testing units based at Falmer, Moulsecoomb and at Withdean Stadium. There are additional test sites across Sussex.

“Anyone with Covid symptoms, or who needs a PCR test, should book an appointment online or over the phone.