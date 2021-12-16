Mummy Elf Larissa Hart and her mini helpers Harleigh, 4, and Greyson, 2, have joined thousands across the UK who are donning their festive attire this month, all in the name of Elf Day for Alzheimer’s Society.

For Larissa, the cause is personal after her Nan, Greta Lish, died in 2019 with Alzheimer’s disease.

The mother-of-two said: “Loads of people asked why we were dressed up and told us we’ve done a great job. I had a few conversations with people about dementia – I talked about what we’ve been through and how dementia affects the whole family and not just the person with the diagnosis.

“My daughter went to school dressed up as it was non-uniform day and a few of the parents sponsored her too.

“If anyone is considering getting involved in Elf Day, I would say — do it. People need the help that Alzheimer’s Society is providing, and they wouldn’t get the information, help and support without us.”

The festive family went about their day dressed up – including school drop off, a trip to the shops and soft play – helping to raise £103 through online and cash donations.

Jacqui Justice-Chrisp, Alzheimer’s Society Area Manager for Kent, Surrey and Sussex, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Larissa, Harleigh and Greyson for being their best elves this festive period. Elf Day is a fantastic opportunity for friends, colleagues and families to come together and have some fun, but there is a serious side to this too.

“Christmas can be a challenging and isolating time for people affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s Society often sees an increased demand for our services from families noticing changes in loved ones over the festive period.

“All the money raised by the charity’s little, and not-so-little, helpers will provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementia, including for more than 2,900 people living with the condition in Brighton and Hove.”

