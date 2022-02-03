Council survey asks how safe women and girls feel in Brighton and Hove

Brighton and Hove City Council wants to find out about experiences of violence against women and girls in the city and views on the support received.

The council said the responses to the Violence Against Women and Girls online survey will inform the development of a new Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy for the city, looking at how all services work together to make Brighton and Hove safe for everyone.

A council spokesman said: "We’re interested in direct or indirect experiences of VAWG, as victims of or bystanders to these crimes. We’d also like to hear about your experience of seeking support and suggestions on improving safety in the city. We’d like to hear the views of anyone who lives, studies or works in Brighton & Hove, including all men and boys, on any experiences of these violent crimes.

The survey is on the council's website and is open until February 20

"All information will be strictly confidential and kept for statistical and research purposes only. If you’d prefer not to respond to a particular question, you’ll be able to move onto the next one. No responses will be traced back to any individuals."

The council's survey and strategy follows the launch of the new national Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy in July last year, which includes a strong emphasis on safety in public spaces.

Councillor Steph Powell, co-chair of the Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture committee said: “It’s vital that we develop the best possible response to violence against women and girls in the city. We understand that VAWG is an issue which can affect anyone in any community. We understand that survivors experience of VAWG intersects with their specific protected characteristics.

“This survey is an important step in how we assess the city’s response to violence against women and girls.

“In April, we’re setting up our new Domestic Abuse, Sexual Violence and Violence Against Women and Girls Unit. This team will co-ordinate the city’s partnership approach to VAWG and response to the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

“Our priority is to place survivors at the heart of what we do. We’re keen to provide the best possible response to anyone affected by VAWG to help them live their lives safely, reduce the impact on children, ensure these crimes are not hidden and hold perpetrators to account.

“We want to hear your views around what the local partnership should be doing to tackle VAWG both in private and public spaces.

“We need to draw on your knowledge and experience of VAWG to inform the development of our new VAWG Strategy.

“We’re keen to hear your views and experiences to make sure services are working together to make Brighton & Hove safe for everyone.”

The council said the term Violence Against Women and Girls covers a range of serious violent crime types that disproportionately affect all females. These include domestic abuse, sexual violence including rape, sexual exploitation, sexual harassment, stalking, ‘honour-based’ violence (HBV), forced marriage, faith based abuse, female genital mutilation (FGM) or cutting, forced prostitution and human trafficking, violence against all women and girls in public spaces and online violence.

The survey is focused on the experiences of anyone over the age of 16. Find the survey here: Violence Against Women and Girls online surveyGetting help

Anyone affected by a violent crime should report it to Sussex Police. If you are in immediate danger, always call 999.

You can also call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Helpline on freephone 0808 2000 247.

The council's 'help with domestic abuse page' also has advice on where to get support for anyone who’s been affected by sexual abuse or violence. See: Help with domestic abuse (brighton-hove.gov.uk)If you need to, you can use the ‘silent solution’ — an automated service meaning that if you ring 999 and the operator hears no response, you will be directed to press ‘55’ if you need help. The conversation will then continue in a way that allows the caller to communicate by using yes/no to answer questions.