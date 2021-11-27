Four people taken to hospital after car falls 30 meters onto A27 near Brighton

Police said they are appealing for information after a silver Jeep Cherokee fell around 30 metres from Stanmer Park onto the eastbound carriageway grass verge near Falmer at around 8.40pm on Friday, November 26.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Emergency services responded to the scene and three occupants of the vehicle were accounted for. Of these, two sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries; the third sustained minor injuries.

“Following a search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, a fourth person was located. He had also sustained minor injuries.”

A section of the A27 was closed due to a collision SUS-211127-150143001

Police said all four people were taken to hospital for treatment and the vehicle was recovered before the road fully reopened at 6am this morning (Saturday, November 27).

The spokesperson added, “Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident is urged to email [email protected] quoting Operation Hitch.”