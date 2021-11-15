Goldsmiths unveils new shop design in Churchill Square shopping centre in Brighton

One of the UK’s leading luxury watch retailers has opened a new shop design in Brighton.

Goldsmiths, part of the Watches of Switzerland Group, opened its doors to unveil a new showroom, only previosuly seen in Reading and Canterbury.

This new store design includes a whole new interior concept, as well as a new line up of luxury timepieces from renowned Swiss watchmaking companies, alongside world-renowned fine jewellery brands.

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: "We are thrilled to see this re-designed showroom open its doors at Churchill Square. The well thought-out, luxurious design will make shopping for luxury watches and jewellery a wonderful experience this Christmas.

Craig Bolton, executive director of the Watches of Switzerland Group, said: “This is a significant milestone for Goldsmiths. Our ambition is for everyone to have a memorable luxury experience long after they’ve made their purchase.

“We believe the repositioning and new showroom concept will transform not just the Goldsmiths profile and experience but bring some fresh life to our high streets and we are delighted to launch in Brighton.”

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: "We are thrilled to see this re-designed showroom open its doors at Churchill Square. The well thought-out, luxurious design will make shopping for luxury watches and jewellery a wonderful experience this Christmas.

“The investment in this new store shows great confidence in bricks and mortar retail and the need for face-to-face customer service in the luxury sector and we're sure Brighton’s shoppers will love experiencing what Goldsmiths has to offer."

The showroom reveals a whole new interior concept, as well as a new line up of luxury timepieces from renowned Swiss watchmaking companies, alongside world-renowned fine jewellery brands.