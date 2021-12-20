Public artwork from Alex Chinneck appears at Circus Street in Brighton

British artist Alex Chinneck unveiled his most 'complex and ambitious' sculpture to date on Monday (December 20).

Titled, A spring in your step, the new site-specific artwork takes the form of a spiral staircase springing apart in three directions across the façade of a building in the new neighbourhood developed by regeneration specialist U+I in Brighton.

Commenting on the sculpture, Alex Chinneck said: “A Spring in your step took three years to complete, weighs four tonnes, is 25 metres tall, and follows a non-repeating, expanding and contracting helical form - making it my most complex sculpture to date.”

The artwork was conceived in direct response to the location and U+I hopes it will contribute to the 'energetic creative atmosphere' envisaged for the space.

Made from galvanised steel, and reaching 25 metres overhead, the surreal sculpture occupies the full height of a key architectural elevation at the heart of the square in Circus Street.

Best known for creating ambitious public sculptures on an architectural scale, Alex Chinneck has previously been invited to create flagship projects for London Design Festival and Milan Design Week.

Past projects include a sliding house in Margate; a hovering stone building on Covent Garden Piazza; an inverted electricity pylon on Greenwich Peninsula; and an unzipping building in Milan.

