Sussex Police have arrested and released on conditional bail a 27-year-old man from Brighton on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, while investigations continue into the cause of the fire in a residential property on Kings Road, Brighton.

Sussex Police said it was called to an address in Kings Road, Brighton, just after 2pm on Monday (December 13) to attend a fire at a residential property in Kings Road.

Officers attended the fire and after making enquiries said they believe it to be a deliberate ignition.

The fire service said on social media that crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, Newhaven, Seaford were on the scene with support from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

The East Sussex service said firefighters used six Breathing Apparatus and two Hose Reels to extinguish the fire. A Thermal Imaging Camera was also used once the fire had been extinguish to check for hot spots.

There was no casualties then the crews left the scene at 15:55, the fire service said.

Sussex Police have asked anyone who has any other information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 702 of 13/12.