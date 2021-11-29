The Brighton Festival Children’s Parade to return in 2022 after two-year absence

The Brighton Festival Children’s Parade will return next May after a two-year gap.

The announcement was made this evening (November 29) to teachers from participating schools, with the parade confirmed for Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The theme for next year’s parade is ‘Rebuilding and Hope’ and has three subject areas – rebuilding nature, homes and communities.

These ideas were developed by Brighton Festival’s guest co-directors, Syrian author and architect Marwa al-Sabouni and Brighton-based theatre artist Tristan Sharps.

Children, teachers and volunteers are invited to create large-scale artworks and costumes that explore these themes.

Guest co-directors Marwa and Tristan said: “We are thrilled and honoured that the Children’s Parade is back to open next year’s Festival. Children have such incredible imaginations and together with their teachers and Same Sky artists we can’t wait to see the wonderful ideas they’ll bring to the city.”

Jointly produced with award-winning community arts charity Same Sky, the Children’s Parade officially marks the opening of Brighton Festival, a three-week celebration of arts and culture across Brighton, Hove and East Sussex.

The largest of its kind in Europe, the family-friendly, free event has taken place in central Brighton for over 30 years.

John Varah, Artistic Director, Same Sky said: “Our plans for the Children’s Parade have been on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic and we know how much this event means to everyone who takes part, so we’re raring to go for its return.

This year’s theme couldn’t be more timely and relevant, given the challenges the schools have faced and the isolation felt by the children, we hope the parade will help to rebuild their own creativity and confidence as we look forward to that special day in May.”