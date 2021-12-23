The residents who create fantastic festive displays that bring smiles to people's faces and raise money for charity

Mike and Lyn Farnes at their festive home in Amberley Drive, Hangleton

When it comes to Christmas lights, we are very lucky to have people who go above and beyond when it comes to festive decorations in the Hove and Portslade areas.

Not only do the fantastic displays bring joy to many children, and adults, too – they have been raising money for charity in the process.

Lyn and Mike Farnes have been bringing festive joy to people for 20 years with the immense decorations outside their home in Amberley Drive, Hangleton.

Tina and Bill Symmonds outside their festive home in Thornbush Crescent, Portslade

What started as some icicle lights has become a jam-packed grotto of lights, ornaments and even a sleigh. Lyn said it is mainly down to husband Mike who even makes new items every year and repaints decorations that need sprucing up.

Lyn said: “There must be more than 200 individual items now. He has to start putting them up in October.”

The couple has loved seeing the joy the decorations bring to families and they even arranged for Santa to visit the house last week as an extra treat. They have also raised more than £10,000 over the years for different local animal charities. But sadly, this year will be the last time the couple will transform their home. They will pack away the decorations for the last time on January 3.

Lyn, 57, said: “We have to stop sometime. Our children are all grown up now and Mike nearly fell off his ladder this year. It probably costs us £300 in electricity for the five weeks we do the display each year. We might advertise some of the items in the new year and get Mike some fishing stuff so he can go back to fishing!”

The whole cul-de-sac is decorated in Thornbush Crescent, Portslade

Over in Thornbush Crescent, Portslade, Tina and Bill Symmonds have not only turned their own home into a festive feast of lights and decorations but they have encouraged their neighbours to join in, too.

The result is a winter wonderland, with houses around the crescent decorated and the green in the centre of the cul-de-sac also filled with lights, trees, inflatables and more.

Tina said Bill started with lights on the front of the couple’s home around 15 years ago just because ‘he loves it’ and it has just got bigger and bigger. Last year, Tina saw the queues of people for the Purple People Kitchen food bank, which operates out of Portslade Town Hall, where she works. Tina suggested to Bill they ask people coming to see the lights for donations and it proved a huge success. As well as food and other items, which can be left outside Bill and Tina’s home, people donated £1,743 last year.

That amount has already been surpassed this year and more than 70 bags of food, treats and gifts have been left and passed on, too.

This year will be the last year people can admire the spectacular display outside Mike and Lyn Farnes' home in Amberley Drive, Hangleton

Tina said: “The food bank gives me a shopping list and I have already bought lots of gravy, sage and onion stuffing, tea, coffee, ham, cheese and they asked if I could get 30 fresh chickens.”

Tina said the couple love seeing the happiness the decorations bring to those who visit and also knowing they are supporting the food bank makes it even more special.

The lights and decorations in Thornbush Crescent are turned on from 5pm until 9pm daily and will be staying up until January 3.