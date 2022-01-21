Whitehawk FC teams up with local school

Whitehawk FC have teamed up with a school for children and young people with complex needs and will make tomorrow’s home game as ‘autism- friendly’ as possible.

St. John’s School & College, based on Walpole Road, is just over a mile from the Hawks’ ground on Wilson Avenue, and the school will be match sponsors as Whitehawk take on Chichester City FC.

A spokesperson for St. John’s said: “St. John’s learners and staff will be at the match and are looking forward to a pre-match photo on the pitch with the team, walking out with the teams at the start of the match, and to presenting the Man of the Match award.

Billie Clark of Whitehawk FC. Photo by Andy Schofield

“Many autistic people have sensory issues that can make crowds and noise challenging so organisers will work to make the match as ‘autism- friendly’ as possible.”

Kevin Miller, Vice Chair of Whitehawk Football Club, said: “We’re delighted to work in partnership with St. John’s and looking forward to doing all we can to welcome the learners into the Hawks Community. Having worked with the College before, I know how hard they work to make the lives of those students who attend safe, constructive and inspiring and I hope that we can add our incredible Hawks Community to their family.”