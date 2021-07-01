Whitehawk Football Club's special day 'belonged to the community and volunteers'

Former England goalkeeper David James took part in the match Picture by Andy Schofield

The Hawks Community Day on Saturday included a 10-goal thriller as Hawks’ fans beat Guernsey FC fans 6-4.

The day at the Terrapura Ground in Wilson Avenue also saw club sponsors Utilita launch its Football Rebooted initiative, and aim to re-purpose 1 million football boots to save them from going into landfill.

Former England goalkeeper and Utilita ambassador David James was on hand to oversee the proceedings and front the campaign. David also put his own boots and played for both teams in the match.

The fans match at Whitehawk FC Picture by Andy Schofield

It was also the first football match in the country to offer Covid vaccinations at a live game.

The day saw representatives from some of the key members of the East Brighton community, including The Brighton Morris Men, The Manor Gym and Due East, who provided face-painting for the kids and yoga sessions for the adults, East Brighton Food Co-Operative’s ‘smoothie bike’, The Crew Club, Wellsbourne Healthcare Clinic, The Sporting Memories Foundation, alternative eco-delivery group Move-To-Less and two half-time dance groups; The Mini Tantrums and the PW Performers.

Hawks head of commercial and marketing, Kevin Miller, said: “It was absolutely amazing. The day belonged to the community, and to our long-serving, inspirational Hawks volunteers that have spent weeks making sure that the ground was ready. The whole club was desperate to get football – and the community – back to the ground.