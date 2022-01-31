'A good feeling' - Brighton's flying defender agrees contract extension

Odel Offiah has agreed a new deal with Brighton

Albion are delighted to confirm that Odel Offiah has signed a new contract that runs until June 2024.

The 19-year-old defender made his professional debut in the Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City in August, before earning his first start in the Emirates FA Cup victory at West Brom in January.

Offiah, who is the nephew of former Rugby League star Martin Offiah, said, “I am delighted to sign the new contract, it’s a good feeling to be recognised for the work that I’ve put in since I joined.

“It’s a great club to be at and there’s a real pathway for young players to make their breakthrough.

“I’ve tried to build on everything I have done so far, I made my debut and then my first start this season, so I am really happy with the opportunities I have had.

“I know I need to keep working hard to get another opportunity and being given the chance to train with the first team means that I get to show the first team staff what I am about. I want to keep progressing.”