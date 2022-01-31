LIVE: Brighton transfer news - Dan Burn deadline day latest, West Ham plot £18m Albion swoop, Deniz Undaz decision made

Brighton have already completed seven deals this January transfer window and are hopeful of adding two new players...at least

So far,

Kacper Kozlowski joined earlier in the window

has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee.

Albion are believed to have paid around £8m to land the 18-year-old who was also said to be on the radar of Liverpool.

Kozlowski has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom’s Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian first division and chasing Champions League football next season.

Moises Caicedo has been recalled from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder’s Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Serie A strugglers Genoa.