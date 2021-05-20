Arsenal favourites to land £70m double transfer raid for Brighton pair

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates with teammates Yves Bissouma and Pascal Gross. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Albion pair have both impressed this season, and have been key presences in Graham Potter’s battle for survival.

Bissouma in particular is said to be attracting interest from a host of top Premier League sides, including Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United – but it’s the Gunners who are understood to be closest to landing him.

Recent reports suggest that the Seagulls will demand a fee of around £40 million for the midfielder, with Mikel Arteta’s men currently priced at 5/2 to lure him to north London by SkyBet.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are priced at 11/4, with Man City priced at 8/1.

For his part, Lamptey has missed a considerable amount of game time due to injury this term, but is still likely to attract attention off the back of a stellar start to the campaign.

The flying full-back hasn’t kicked a ball since mid-December, and has featured just 11 times in the Premier League this term, but his impact was so great in those early stages of the season that Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling professed that he was “beyond doubt” Brighton’s player of the year.

Again, Arsenal are said to be leading the race to secure his services, with the Gunners coming in at a price of 3/1.

They aren’t the only side in the running, however, with Tottenham and Everton priced at 7/1 and 9/1 respectively.