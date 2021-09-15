Brighton & Hove Albion's £7m ace speaks out on future plans, Everton set to battle Southampton for youth international

Speaking after the win over the Bees, Brighton ace Leandro Trossard, who scored the winning goal for his side, said: “I felt good today, it’s been a tough week with the travelling, but I really wanted to enjoy this game and I feel good at the moment with the minutes I am getting. The more games I can play the better I can play, the more enjoyable it is.

“[My position today] suited me, from a central position I can go out to either side and it’s tough to defend against me then. It’s nice to play wherever the gaffer puts me, whatever position I will give 100 per cent. But it worked well today and hopefully we can keep going.”

He added: “It’s been good [the start to the season for me]. It’s been a weird pre-season for me and then to come back to Premier League games, the more minutes I get the better I play. I hope I can get better.”

“We dug in as a team, we fought for the ball and we wanted to get the clean sheet. It’s really important for the confidence of the team and I think everyone was brilliant. We need to keep pushing each other like this every week and then the results will come.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action begins:

