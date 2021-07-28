Brighton in pole position to land £20m-rated goal-machine, Everton set to battle for Serie A defender

The Seagulls drew 0-0 with Rangers last weekend, and will be hopeful of following a solid performance with a win when they take on the Hatters this weekend.

Graham Potter's side will round off their pre-season campaign next Saturday, when they host La Liga side Getafe at the AMEX Stadium, and look to build some positive momentum ahead of the eagerly-anticipated new season.

Meanwhile, football pundit Sol Campbel has given his verdict of Seagulls star Ben White's potential move to Arsenal, and told talkSPORT: “I don’t know much about Ben White but he got into the England squad for the Euros.

“Hopefully it does work out. But if you want that instant success and you want to build a team, you bring in Ben White, but you also bring in someone like Varane – you bring both of them in!

“It needs to work out because Arsenal are not in the position to shift out £50 million for a player. He’ll definitely have to start. If it does happen and the medical is all good, he’ll have to hit the ground running. It’s a difficult one, it’s a lot of money.

“They’re looking at the years ahead and they see a future. He can play in midfield or as a full-back. At £50 million, you’ve got to be the master of your position.”

