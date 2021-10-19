Brighton loanee branded 'excellent' by current boss, Chelsea face fierce competition for £38m-rated midfielder

Speaking after the game, Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “I thought maybe in the final third we struggled a little bit. We didn’t have the decision making, we lacked a bit of width and an ability to attack the back line.

“It was a tricky game, against a back five with Norwich fighting for points. and it was never going to be straightforward. We did some things well but didn’t play well enough to get the three points.

“If the referee on pitch doesn’t give it (Neal Maupay's appeal for a penalty) it’s a tough one for VAR to overrule, but I haven’t seen it back closely.”

Meanwhile, Seagulls star defender Dan Burn also weighed in on the controversial decision not to award his side a penalty, and contended: “If he [Maupay] hadn't of been clipped he would not have gone down because he could have put it in [the goal]

“We thought it was a penalty but VAR has had a look at it and they must not have thought that.So we have just got to believe what they say.”

Next up, the Seagulls, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, will look to continue their impressive run of form this Saturday evening, when they

host champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

Take a look at all the latest news from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's exhilarating action continues:

1. Barca could struggle to afford Sterling Manchester City have reportedly set an asking price of over £67m for forward Raheem Sterling, amid links with La Liga giants Barcelona. Reports from Spain suggest his valuation makes it "very complicated" for the club to pursue a deal. (Marca) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Buendia tipped to fill Grealish void Noel Whelan has suggested Aston Villa's attacking midfielder Emi Buendia can be as influential a player as their former star Jack Grealish, following another impressive display last weekend. He joined the club for £33m last summer, as part of a spending spree funded by Grealish's sale. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

3. Simeone lauds Liverpool star Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has labelled Liverpool's Mohamed Salah an "extraordinary player", ahead of the two sides' Champions League clash this evening. The Egyptian ace has scored seven goals and made four assists in eight Premier League games so far this season. (BBC Sport) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Favre fresh favourite for Magpies job Ex-Borussia Dortmund and OGC Nice manager Lucien Favre has overtaken Frank Lampard to become the latest favourite to manage Newcastle United. Steven Gerrard and Paulo Fonseca are also among the main front-runners (SkyBet) Photo: Lars Baron Photo Sales