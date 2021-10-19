Brighton loanee branded 'excellent' by current boss, Chelsea face fierce competition for £38m-rated midfielder

Speaking after the game, Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “I thought maybe in the final third we struggled a little bit. We didn’t have the decision making, we lacked a bit of width and an ability to attack the back line.
“It was a tricky game, against a back five with Norwich fighting for points. and it was never going to be straightforward. We did some things well but didn’t play well enough to get the three points.
“If the referee on pitch doesn’t give it (Neal Maupay's appeal for a penalty) it’s a tough one for VAR to overrule, but I haven’t seen it back closely.”
Meanwhile, Seagulls star defender Dan Burn also weighed in on the controversial decision not to award his side a penalty, and contended: “If he [Maupay] hadn't of been clipped he would not have gone down because he could have put it in [the goal]
“We thought it was a penalty but VAR has had a look at it and they must not have thought that.So we have just got to believe what they say.”
Next up, the Seagulls, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, will look to continue their impressive run of form this Saturday evening, when they
host champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.
