Brighton make late deadline day swoop for ex-West Ham and Porto attacker with hours to spare

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Porto winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move.

The 18-year-old wide player, who began his career with West Ham, will initially join Andrew Crofts’s under-23s squad, who are currently seventh in Premier League 2.

Under-23s boss Crofts said, “Benicio is an exciting player and one who we are looking forward to working with, initially between now and the end of the season.

“Now the challenge is to show what his strengths are, continue his development, and push forward with his progression in the second part of the season.”

Londoner Baker-Boaitey came through the ranks with West Ham, before leaving for Porto at the beginning of the 2020/21 season.

It was reported West Ham received a fee of around £190,000 in compensation when Baker-Boaitey joined Porto.