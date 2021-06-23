Brighton transfer news: Seagulls boss favourite to take over divisional rivals, Arsenal eye £50m-rated lethal striker

A striker looks to be top of the list for the Seagulls, who struggled to convert their impressive build-up play into goals for much of the 2020/21 campaign.

Elsewhere, England booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 last night, with a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. Brighton ace Ben White is in the Three Lions squad, but is yet to feature in the tournament thus far.

Meanwhile, ex-football Jamie O'Hara has claimed Brighton boss Graham Potter would be an ideal candidate to become the next Spurs boss, and claimed: “I think you’ve got to go for someone like Graham Potter You can’t go for (Gennaro) Gattuso or (Andrea) Pirlo – they’re not proven enough to go in at Spurs.

“If you’re not going to get someone like (Antonio) Conte, go for Potter, because he’s not going to argue too much about the transfer budget, he’ll work with what he’s got, but he plays good football with a good philosophy, knows the Premier League.

“He’s done a really good job at Brighton. That’s someone I think you should probably go for.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Foxes swoop for Daka Leicester City are close to completing a £30m move for RB Salzburg sensation Patson Daka. He was on fire in the Austrian top tier last season, scoring an impressive 34 goals and providing 12 assists in 42 appearances. (90min) Photo: Adam Pretty Buy photo

2. Magpies could land Saliba Newcastle United are said to have been told they can bring Arsenal defender William Saliba in on loan, if the Gunners are able to secure the signing of Ben White from Brighton. Saliba joined Arsenal for £27m back in 2019. (Football Insider) Photo: James Chance Buy photo

3. Watford agree Dennis deal Watford have agreed a fee with Club Brugge for 23-year-old striker Emmanuel Dennis. He initially made a name for himself by scoring twice against Real Madrid in the 2019/20 Champions League group stages. (Club website) Photo: INA FASSBENDER Buy photo

4. Toffees tipped to sign Coady Everton have been named the firm favourites to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady this summer. The Wolves star is currently taking part in Euro 2020 with England, although he's still yet to feature in the tournament. (SkyBet) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo