Brighton transfer news: Seagulls boss favourite to take over divisional rivals, Arsenal eye £50m-rated lethal striker
Brighton & Hove Albion are working relentlessly behind the scenes, as they look to secure some quality new signings to take them to the next level when the season gets underway in August.
A striker looks to be top of the list for the Seagulls, who struggled to convert their impressive build-up play into goals for much of the 2020/21 campaign.
Elsewhere, England booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 last night, with a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. Brighton ace Ben White is in the Three Lions squad, but is yet to feature in the tournament thus far.
Meanwhile, ex-football Jamie O'Hara has claimed Brighton boss Graham Potter would be an ideal candidate to become the next Spurs boss, and claimed: “I think you’ve got to go for someone like Graham Potter You can’t go for (Gennaro) Gattuso or (Andrea) Pirlo – they’re not proven enough to go in at Spurs.
“If you’re not going to get someone like (Antonio) Conte, go for Potter, because he’s not going to argue too much about the transfer budget, he’ll work with what he’s got, but he plays good football with a good philosophy, knows the Premier League.
“He’s done a really good job at Brighton. That’s someone I think you should probably go for.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: