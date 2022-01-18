Ex-Brighton boss Chris Hughton gives rare BBC interview on relationship with Paul Barber, Albion's recruitment and Graham Potter progress

Ex-Albion boss Chris Hughton believes recruitment has been key to their success this season under Graham Potter.

Albion are ninth in the Premier League this campaign and are on course for their highest ever finish in the top flight in Potter's third season at the helm.

The likes of Neal Maupay, Adam Webster, Marc Cucurella, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey and Jakub Moder have all joined the club in the last few seasons and have played major roles in the team's progression.

Chris Hughton has been impressed with Brighton's progress since he guided them to the Premier League

Hughton, 63, joined Albion in 2014 and guided them to promotion to the Premier League and then maintained their top flight status for two seasons.

The club made the difficult decision to sack Hughton in 2019 and he was replaced by Potter. Since Potter's arrival Albion have spent around £150m in the transfer market and also developed some excellent young talent through the academy.

"When I arrived In 2015 the club were in the bottom three of the Championship," said Hughton speaking on Radio Five Live ahead of the Brighton vs Chelsea match.

"But it did not feel like that. It is a very well run club. When you first walk in, you want to lay down foundations but first it's about getting results for the here and now.

"What they have done very well is use the experiences of what is now the fifth year in the Premier League and that development.

"I was fortunate enough to have a great relationship with the owner [Tony Bloom] and CEO Paul Barber and probably more importantly the head of recruitment.

"That has probably been their strength over the last four-and-a-half-years in the Premier League, their recruitment, every summer and January has got better and better.

"They have that great combination of experienced players who have done it and players they have brought in.

"They have kicked on this season. Over the last four seasons the league position was not dramatically different.