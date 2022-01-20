Former Brighton boss Chris Hughton speaks out on Graham Potter's tactics and pinpoints key area for improvement

Former Albion head coach Chris Hughton believes Graham Potter's Brighton would be even higher in the Premier League if they had a more clinical edge.

Hughton guided Albion to the top flight in 2017 and maintained their Premier League status for two seasons before he was sacked in 2019 and replaced by Graham Potter.

It was a difficult decision by Tony Bloom and the board to part company with the hugely respected Hughton but Brighton have progressed under Potter's entertaining style and are on track for their highest ever finish in the top flight in Potter's third season at the helm.

Hughton, who was dismissed by Championship outfit Nottingham Forest earlier this season, has been impressed with Albion's style of play but believes the team should be scoring more goals based on the number of chances created.

Hughton was known for a more pragmatic style of play in the Premier League but in Glenn Murray, his team had a natural finisher who could make the most of the few opportunities that came his way.

"Defensively they are solid and from that they have quality in the team to counter well from that," said the 63-year-old speaking on Radio Five Live ahead of Brighton's 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

"The only area where they could be that two or three places higher would be that goal distribution.

"The areas that they get in and the balls they play around the final third, their end product is what has let them down.

"They have really come on though. For some reason, at the start of the season, it all clicked into place.

"They have so many good technical players. Whatever formation he [Graham Potter] plays, and he can change that formation, they are delivering for him.

"That allows them to be in every game.

Since Potter's arrival Albion have spent around £150m in the transfer market and also developed some excellent young talent through the academy.

The likes of Neal Maupay, Adam Webster, Marc Cucurella, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey and Jakub Moder have all joined the club in the last few seasons and have played major roles in the team's progression.

Hughton said the recruitment has been vital to their success under Potter.

"When I arrived In 2015 the club were in the bottom three of the Championship," said Hughton.

"But it did not feel like that. It is a very well run club. When you first walk in, you want to lay down foundations but first it's about getting results for the here and now.

"What they have done very well is use the experiences of what is now the fifth year in the Premier League and that development.

"I was fortunate enough to have a great relationship with the owner [Tony Bloom] and CEO Paul Barber and probably more importantly the head of recruitment.

"That has probably been their strength over the last four-and-a-half-years in the Premier League, their recruitment, every summer and January has got better and better.

"They have that great combination of experienced players who have done it and players they have brought in.

"They have kicked on this season. Over the last four seasons the league position was not dramatically different.