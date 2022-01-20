Graham Potter makes Adam Webster England and Gareth Southgate admission and backs up Jamie Carragher claim

Webster was excellent in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea as he successfully shackled striker Romelu Lukaku and also netted a second half equaliser with a thumping header.

The 27-year-old – who joined Brighton from Bristol City in 2019 for £24m – also impressed with his distribution and driving runs forward to instigate attacks.

Webster has struggled with hamstring and calf injuries but is now finding his best form which has prompted talk of an England call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Pundit and former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher admired his display against Chelsea and said no other defender in English football can pass from back with both feet as well as Webster.

His stats also make impressive reading as he averages 77.1 passes a game this term which tops England defenders John Stones (71.0) and betters Harry Maguire (57.4), Tyrone Mings (47.5) and Conor Coady (41.4).

His passing going forward per 90 minutes also makes for encouraging reading.

The Chichester born player averages 35.6, compared to Stones (23.0), Maguire (21.2), Mings (19.1) and Coady (12.4).

Potter added: “That is what Adam brings for us, that is his quality, both sides. He has been fantastic and helps us to build our attacks. He was an important signing for us and an important player.”

Of a potential England call-up, Potter added: “He has to be playing in the Premier League regularly to be mentioned in those terms. But in terms of his attributes, I don’t see anybody else with the same level as Adam Webster has.

“If you want to build from the back and carry the ball and progress the game, he is fantastic and that is his quality. It is now a case of him enjoying his football with us, keep being on the pitch and being injury free and then anything is possible with him.”

Brighton are ninth in the Premier League and on Sunday they travel to Leicester, who on Wednesday night suffered a 3-2 loss to Spurs – despite being 2-1 up with just minutes to go.

Skipper Lewis Dunk is expected to be available having recovered from a knee injury and Potter will also assess the fitness of Shane Duffy (ankle), Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Enock Mwepu (hamstring).

Potter however admits it will not be easy for Dunk and co to automatically return to the starting XI due to the recent good performances.

“[It will be] very hard and that’s what you want,” said Potter. “You want competition and you want players pushing each other because that’s how they will get to the next level.

“If you just have 11, then everyone knows they are playing. Without competition you can stagnate. You need to push each other and raise the level.

“Both those guys (Adam Webster and Dan Burn) were fantastic.