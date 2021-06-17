This week's Brighton Indy front page. Buy your copy now for £1

It has been another busy week in our city and we have packed your 72-page Brighton Indy newspaper with the latest news, features, what's on and, of course our Brighton and Hove Albion supplement and eight pages of puzzles.

This week, we spoke to the city council leader about the delay to the ending of lockdown. It has come as a blow to some venues, including some of the city's nightclubs that were ready to reopen. It has also seen the cancellation or postponement of some of our big events, including the Brighton Half Marathon.

Of course, the businesses hit by the delay must be looked after with financial support but many are trying to stay positive. Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said we have to keep going and we need everyone to support the city to suppress the delta variant. And we at the Brighton Indy are backing that message, we need to all do our bit to support the city and get us through this latest set-back.

To keep the positivity going, you will, once again, find some happy and heartwarming stories inside your Brighton Indy. We feature the local Queen's Birthday Honours recipients this week and we have the story of a Brighton-based St John Ambulance volunteer who is taking part in an important new campaign to raise awareness of the charity’s life-saving work.

Then there's the Brighton sixth-former who has beaten thousands of applicants to land a place at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst and 95-year-old Evelyn Stuart from Hove who has recalled the day she was buried alive during the Blitz after she was chosen to receive a special birthday coin from The Queen.

There has been plenty going on in the world of politics, with an idea to give residents a food waste bin which would help to increase the city's recycling rates.

Our reporter Isabella Cipirska has delved into the topic of 'carbon neutral' and explains what it really means and how some wonderful community groups are helping towards the goal of reducing emissions in some really innovative and inspiring ways.

There's plenty more inside your Brighton Indy, with the latest businesses opening, your guide to the latest Fringe shows, our local nostalgia page and our range of columns.

We have also launched our Big Thank You awards to recognise our local lockdown heroes. Please do send us your nominations so we can spread some joy and give people some recognition. Say a Big Thank You to our East Sussex lockdown heroes | Brighton & Hove Independent (brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk)We would like to thank all of those readers who have been out and bought a copy of The Brighton Indy so far and if you haven't yet, please give us a try.

We even have some special offers to tempt you! Firstly, inside this week's paper, you will find a voucher which gets you your next copy for half price, so just 50p. You take the voucher to your newsagent and you pay just 50p instead of £1.

We are also offering the Brighton Indy for just 50p a copy if you subscribe. You sign up and get vouchers to claim your copy from your newsagent for half price for up to three months. Call 0330 1235950 or visit localsubsplus.co.uk/BHI and quote code BHI50.

Lastly, we are offering readers the chance to get the paper delivered for free for six weeks. You just pay the £1 cover price and get the paper delivered to your door. Call 0330 4033004.