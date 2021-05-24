New Brighton Marina restaurant agrees earlier closing time to get licence

The Al Agha Lounge Middle Eastern restaurant will take the first-floor unit previously home to Blue Mango

The force objected to a proposed 2am licence for Al Agha Lounge Middle Eastern restaurant at the Waterfront in Brighton Marina.

And the council’s recently reviewed licensing policy recommended that any new restaurants licensed at the Marina should close no later than midnight.

The applicant, Heman Rasul, agreed to stop serving alcohol at 11.30pm and to close at midnight in line with a suggestion made by Sussex Police.

They reached an agreement before a council licensing panel hearing that was due to take place last Wednesday (May 19).

Al Agha Lounge is a 150-seat restaurant on the first floor of the Waterfront building that previously housed the Blue Mango Indian restaurant.