Streaming giant to team up with local musicians’ school

BIMM Institute Brighton, based in Brunswick Street, Hove, is one of eight colleges across Europe which will benefit from the team up between the British and Irish Modern Music (BIMM) Institute and the Spotify Educational Partnership.

It will offer a fully funded degree scholarships, masterclass events, mentoring opportunities with Spotify executives and educational resources created by Spotify, shared directly with students as part of their studies.

Martin Wright, BIMM Brighton College Principal, said: “BIMM Institute Brighton is proud to partner with Spotify to offer this exciting scholarship to a new generation of music professionals.

BIMM graduates Kashi Chellen and Zoe Bastin at Spotify HQ in London

“The Spotify platform has been part of the music industry for many years and has been an excellent tool for our students to be able to get their creative work out into the world, including our yearly BIMM Institute Brighton playlist that provides an opportunity for many students to show off the artistic output from the work they create in the college.”

The partnership includes Diversity & Inclusion Scholarships, available for the 2022/23 academic year, exclusively for applicants from underrepresented groups identified in the BIMM Institute Access & Participation Plan.

This includes black, Asian and minority ethnic students, disabled students, care leavers and mature age students or those with a background of low participation in Higher Education, with a household income of below £25,000. Applicants for the Diversity & Inclusion Scholarships need to first apply for a BIMM course in the standard way.

Bryan Johnson, Head of Artist & Industry Partnerships, International at Spotify, said:“We’re delighted to be partnering with an educational institute as well respected and successful as BIMM. The exceptional work they do for the music industry is unparalleled, and we at Spotify hope that the BIMM x Spotify Educational Partnership can continue to upskill people and open doors to a career in creative industries.”

Over the years the BIMM Brighton campus has been home to some talented alumni: including Mimi Webb (inset), who came 3rd in BBC’s Sound of 2022 poll, Two Door Cinema Club drummer Ben Thompson and indie rock band The Kooks.