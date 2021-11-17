Renovation work has included improving the drainage, new upgraded fencing and a state-of-the-art 3G surface – as the previous synthetic pitch had reached the end of its useable life.

The upgrade also includes new low-energy LED floodlights and controls.

Paul Saunders, project manager of the Sussex County FA said: “It’s fantastic news that the artificial grass pitch at Stanley Deason, East Brighton has re-opened with its new 3G surface.

Paul Saunders, project manager of the Sussex County FA said: “It’s fantastic news that the artificial grass pitch at Stanley Deason, East Brighton has re-opened with its new 3G surface."

"It is pleasing to see Brighton & Hove City Council continuing to improve access to high-quality facilities like this one, as it is helping to boost the number of people socially benefiting from football.”

The popular pitch is used by schools, colleges and is also home to a five-a-side league.

The facility is also home to numerous work-based teams and local football teams, who use the pitch for training and competitive matches.

New goals have been added and a spectator fence line installed to create a much 'safer experience' for spectators or players, the council say.

Funding was provided by Brighton & Hove City Council, who say the renovation is part of its 10-year plan to improve sports facilities in the City in line with the Sports Facility Investment Plan (SFIP).

The council say a key aim of the SFIP is to continue to improve access to high-quality facilities, to increase participation and boost the number of people benefiting from sport through better facilities.

Councillor Martin Osborne, co-chair of the Tourism Economy, Communities and Culture Committee said: “Improving community sports facilities is a high priority for us, so we are delighted that this popular pitch has been refurbished.

“Providing high quality football facilities is particularly important as we welcome the UEFA 2022 Women’s EUROs to the city next year, and work toward our legacy of creating many more opportunities for residents to participate in the game.”