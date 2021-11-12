Brighton Tap Dancers aiming to break world record for Children in Need

Tap dancers in Brighton will be attempting to break a world record at Moulsecoomb Primary School on Sunday, November 21.

Over 50 members of adult tap dancing classes run by Ducky Shincrackers are taking part in the UK wide 'Tapathon'.

They are attempting to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the most tap dancers doing the same routine at the same time.

The group raised over £2000 for Children In Need last year.

