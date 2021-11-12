Brighton Tap Dancers aiming to break world record for Children in Need
They are attempting to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the most tap dancers doing the same routine at the same time
Tap dancers in Brighton will be attempting to break a world record at Moulsecoomb Primary School on Sunday, November 21.
Over 50 members of adult tap dancing classes run by Ducky Shincrackers are taking part in the UK wide 'Tapathon'.
They are attempting to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the most tap dancers doing the same routine at the same time.
The dance troupe are looking to raise money for Children in Need, having raised over £2000 for the national charity last year.
Rachel Mckeague-Pittman, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Last year we took part on Zoom, even though we were all in lockdown, and raised over £2000. So, this year we hope to beat that and raise our spirits at the same time. It's a win-win.”
For further information on the event or the classes Ducky Shincrackers offer, click hereREAD MORE: Sussex University student has film premiered at COP26 in GlasgowMarlets’ charity Christmas card has extra Sparkle this season