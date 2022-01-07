The tourist attraction, which owes Brighton and Hove City Council £45 million following three years of missed loan repayments, is now inviting organisations with an interest in sponsoring to get in touch.

The current naming rights sponsorship for the i360 will expire in November 2022, after the airline extended their original five-year sponsorship deal in August last year for another 15 months.

Ian Hart, Chief Operating Officer of Brighton i360, said: “We have enjoyed a really successful partnership with British Airways since Brighton i360 opened in August 2016. The globally recognised BA brand helped to catapult Brighton i360 on to the international stage from the very beginning. Due to this positive relationship, British Airways extended the original sponsorship term of five years back in August 2021 for a further 15 months. We have now agreed a completion date of 3rd November 2022.

We are excited about the next chapter for Brighton i360 and what a new sponsor might hold in store for us as one of Brighton’s major tourist attractions.”