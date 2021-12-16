Citizens Advice Brighton and Hove warn of rising debt and winter cost of living crisis

Citizen Advice Brighton and Hove said for the first time in years debt enquiries have overtaken requests for benefit advice at the charity.

In November the need for help with council tax debt increased by 100 per cent and fuel debts by 80 per cent compared to October.

Chief executive officer Jo Carden says: “The triple impact of the £20 cut in Universal Credit, the leap in energy prices and the predicted 5 per cent inflation next year is creating a perfect storm for clients on low incomes.”

Citizens Advice Brighton and Hove said they are backing the national office in its demand that the government take immediate steps to avoid a winter cost of living crisis.

In Brighton and Hove demand for food parcels in 2020 was almost four times higher than 2019. Numbers decreased this year but are still well over double that of pre-pandemic levels.

National Energy Action (NEA), the national fuel poverty charity, forecast that fuel bills are expected to rise by almost £500 per year from April 2022. This will coincide with the hike in National Insurance for working people.

They are asking for benefits to be raised in line with inflation and to pause deductions from benefits for advance payments and historic overpayments.

Jo Carden added: “We are always here to offer free money advice but we can also point to groups that can offer practical help for those struggling to afford food and fuel.

The council’s website has up-to-date information about support available over Xmas and winter.”