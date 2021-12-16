Two more new shops open in Brighton's Churchill Square shopping centre

US-Based sports retailer Lids and luxury watch distributor TAG Heuer have announced they will be opening stores in the city at the end of this month.

The Watches of Switzerland Group, the UK’s leading luxury watch and jewellery specialist, has partnered with TAG Heuer to open a new watch boutique at Churchill Square Shopping Centre, Brighton.

The new watch shopping space is 41sq square meters, and is located next to the newly opened luxury Goldsmiths showroom, which opened last month.

Rob Diver, managing director of TAG Heuer UK and Ireland, said: "“As we continue our partnership with the Watches of Switzerland Group, we are excited to be opening this TAG Heuer Boutique in Brighton.

"The new Boutique is located in the heart of the city in the Churchill Square Shopping Centre and will provide customers the full TAG Heuer immersive experience and showcase all our collections including our latest Carrera, which is fronted by our newest brand ambassador, Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling.

"The opening of this Boutique perfectly coincides with the busy holiday season, and the team is delighted to offer their expertise for customers to find the perfect gifts.” Says Rob Diver, Managing Director of TAG Heuer UK and Ireland."

US-Based sports retailer Lids has also announced it will be opening a store in Churchill Square Brighton this December as part of its international physical store expansion.

The new store will open on December 17 and will be one of just four new boutiques opening in the UK in December as the first stage of a European expansion plan.

Lids is the world's largest retailer specializing in the sale of officially licensed and branded headwear with over 30 million hats sold annually and with nearly 2,000 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The new store will be located in a unit on Churchill Square’s East Mall which previously housed a Virgin Media store.

Tom Ripley, chairman and CEO of Lids, said: "Expanding in the UK is our top priority at Lids. Lids has become one of the strongest retailers in North America and we're thrilled to take this growth internationally as we look to open 100+ standalone Lids stores in new markets.

"There has already been great success with the London NBA store operated by Lids since its grand opening earlier this year, and we are excited to introduce standalone Lids stores to an even larger audience of British customers."

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming a brand to the centre which is new to the UK and Europe. Lids is very well established in North America and it shows great confidence in Brighton as a city that they have chosen it for the first phase of their international growth plan. We’re sure our shoppers will be very interested to see the product range.”