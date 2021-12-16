Organised by Brilliant Brighton and Brighton Bricks, individual LEGO characters will be hidden in the windows of shops, cafés and restaurants across the city centre between Friday, December 10 Sunday, January 16.

Trail-goers need to spot and name all 42 hidden LEGO Minifigures, to be in with a chance of winning one of four prizes - including LEGO sets worth up to £89.99 and £400 cash.

Gavin Stewart, CEO of Brilliant Brighton, said: "“We’re excited to run the much-loved Brilliant Brighton Bricks Trail again, in partnership with local LEGO community group Brighton Bricks, and hope that this, along with our Christmas lights, will get people feeling festive and exploring Brilliant Brighton.

“Due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to run the Trail last year but we hope that people will enjoy getting out and about and finding the hidden LEGO figures during the festive period, and beyond."

Nick Bright, of Brighton Bricks adds: “It’s great we can run the Trail again this year, it is amazing to see all the kids scouring the shop windows trying to find the hidden Minifigures, while showcasing the many amazing and diverse shops Brilliant Brighton has.”

The event is supported by HSBC UK.

Paul Amos of HSBC said: “HSBC UK is delighted to support this year’s Brighton Bricks Trail, a fantastic event for all the family to enjoy. Following on from the successful Christmas Lights Switch On, it’s great to see another opportunity for our community to come together and show what our city centre has to offer.”

The four prizes up for grabs are worth a total of almost £1,000 and combine LEGO sets worth up to £89.99, as well as cash amounts of up to £400.

To get involved, all trail-goers have to do is collect a form from one of the 42 participating businesses and then name each of the hidden LEGO Minifigures, before returning to either Sugardough (18 Market Street) or Boots (129 North Street) by 5pm on Sunday, January 16, 2021.

Trail forms are also available to download here