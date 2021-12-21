Young footballers to take part in Brighton and Hove Albion Soccer School this Christmas

A group of 25 children have landed free places at a Brighton and Hove Albion Soccer School.

The special free places are funded by a city-wide programme to support children from low-income families with activities and food during school holidays.

The children, aged 5 and 13 years, will take part in the soccer school over the Christmas holidays, as part of the city’s Winter Holidays and Activities Food (HAF) programme.

A child on a previous Brighton and Hove Soccer School. Children on HAF places are to join for the first time this Christmas

Rob Josephs, from BHAFC's official charity, Albion in the Community, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer these opportunities to local children in Brighton & Hove.

"We believe that football should be enjoyed by everyone and are committed to ensuring there are no barriers for people to participate."

The HAF programme, championed by Marcus Rashford and funded by the Department of Education, provides children who receive benefits-related free school meals with fun activities and tasty healthy meals during school holidays.

HAF was launched in the city in spring 2021 by Brighton & Hove City Council in collaboration with local providers.

This winter the council has partnered with more than 20 local leisure providers, clubs and community organisations to deliver a fantastic choice of activities and events at 30 locations across Brighton and Hove.

Many of the 500 children and young people who took part in the summer HAF were inspired by Marcus Rashford MBE, who spoke in the national HAF launch video of the difference holiday activity clubs made to him growing up.

Now, thanks to the collaboration between BHCC and Brighton & Hove Albion’s official charity, Albion in the Community, children on the HAF programme will get to learn to play the Albion way on the four-day Brighton Soccer School, based at Dorothy Stringer School.

Rob Josephs, from Albion in the Community says “We are thrilled to be able to offer these opportunities to local children in Brighton & Hove.

"We believe that football should be enjoyed by everyone and are committed to ensuring there are no barriers for people to participate."

The soccer school places have been snapped up but there is still availability on other exciting events and activities for both children and teenagers, including multi sports, skateboarding skills, dance and drama, cooking, fun nutrition and crafts.

Events start December 20, with Brighton Table Tennis Club and Footsteps Day Nursery running every day through until December 31.

To choose activities and book, the Winter HAF programme calendar is here

Children and young people, aged 4 to 16, in full-time education are eligible.

The chair of the city council's Children, Young People and Skills Committee, Councillor Hannah Clare, said: “It’s fantastic that Albion in the Community is partnering with the city’s HAF programme to offer these great opportunities to help children to develop valuable life skills and nurture their passions, as well as keeping active and eating well during the holidays.

“School holidays can be a difficult time for some families due to increased food and childcare costs and given the impact of the pandemic and rising food prices, this Christmas will be particularly challenging for some.

“By offering stimulating activities and healthy meals, the HAF programme creates a safe, supportive and fun environment for children during the winter holidays.

“We’d like to thank Albion In the Community and the other 20 providers who have collaborated to offer this winter’s fantastic programme.

“I am pleased to say that HAF will be back in spring 2022."