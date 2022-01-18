'Southgate are you watching?' - Adam Webster's bullet header draws Brighton level against Chelsea

The big centre-half has just sparked jubilant celebrations at the Amex with a bullet header —- from Alexis Mac Allister's corner — to deservedly draw Brighton level against European champions Chelsea on the hour mark.

Four of his five top-flight goals have now been scored against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter, with some even calling for England manager Gareth Southgate to take note.

Adam Webster ran to celebrate with the fans after drawing Brighton level against Chelsea with a bullet header . (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

