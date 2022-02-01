Brighton Gin and Rum Festival - a new event this summer

A popular drinks festival is coming to Brighton this summer.

The inaugural Brighton Gin and Rum Festival will take place at Brighton Hilton Metropole on July 30 and organisers are promising a bonus bevy of tequillas in the shape of a tequilla-themed bar.

Bobby Nanua, festival director, said: “The rise in Tequila sales and interest in general it made sense for us to include Tequila within our Festival.

“Covid-19 has allowed people to explore more spirits at home and hopefully this will follow through in events throughout 2022.”

Gin and rum fans can discover new favourites with samples from their hand-picked guest distillers, and treat themselves at themed gin and rum bars.

More than 120 of the best gins and rum will be on sale, including the best of British, spirits and from around the world.

Tickets are priced £16.48 and available at ginandrumfestival.com/

This will give you a unique Gin and Rum Festival Copa glass and a satchel glass bag.

A Gin and Rum guide to steer you through the festival.

There will also be talks and masterclasses from local, national and international gin and rum makers distillers and producers showcasing their latest products with free samples, and music from our an award-winning resident DJ and live performers.